Dies non in KSRTC ahead of 24-hour employee strike

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has invoked dies non for employees not reporting for work on November 4 in view of the 24-hour strike beginning Sunday midnight.

The stir has been called by the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) in support of their various demands, including timely payment of monthly salary, pay revision and disbursement of pending six instalments of dearness allowance.

The TDF is one of the two approved trade union in the state transport undertaking and has drivers and conductors in addition to other personnel from other wings on the rolls.

The talks between the TDF leaders and the KSRTC management and Labour Commissioner to avert the strike had failed on Friday.