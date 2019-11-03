Dies non in KSRTC ahead of 24-hour employee strike

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has invoked dies non for employees not reporting for work on November 4 in view of the 24-hour strike beginning Sunday midnight.
The stir has been called by the INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) in support of their various demands, including timely payment of monthly salary, pay revision and disbursement of pending six instalments of dearness allowance.
The TDF is one of the two approved trade union in the state transport undertaking and has drivers and conductors in addition to other personnel from other wings on the rolls.
The talks between the TDF leaders and the KSRTC management and Labour Commissioner to avert the strike had failed on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor