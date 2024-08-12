Did we make the mistake of not letting anyone die, ask Vilangad landslip survivors

A fortnight after disaster hit Vilangad, the local people have tried their best to pick themselves up and support each other. They have built several makeshift bridges using areca palms to restore connectivity, have carried out minor repairs in houses that are stable and moved back from relief camps. But the alleged apathy of the authorities during the initial days after the disaster has definitely left a sting.

“We were neglected in favour of Wayanad. Did we make the mistake of not letting anyone die,” asked T. George, a survivor, sitting on the floor of a building that has been rendered useless by the landslip, near Manjacheeli bridge.

“Neither the police, nor the Fire and Rescue Services arrived until it was later into the day. We were left to fend for ourselves when everyone’s attention was on Wayanad,” he said.

Vilangad is one of the villages that was identified as ‘most vulnerable’ by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) while preparing for the monsoon. Around 100 landslips of varying intensities took place in the region early on July 30. Every tributary of River Mahe, that originates just a few kilometres uphill, ranging from narrow streams to moderate ones, unleashed their full strength that night. Though the human casualty has been restricted to one, the disaster the river has left in its path for around 10 km leaves one speechless.

The forebay tank of the small hydroelectric project near the Vayad tribal colony has been filled with mud and tree branches. The concrete bridge that connects the colony to Vilangad is intact. However, the river has claimed the approach roads on both ends, rendering the bridge useless.

Manjakkunnu is the most affected area, where several houses and acres of agricultural land have been wiped out. The small stream here, that was no more than 2 metres wide and barely a metre deep, has destroyed an area as wide as 100 metres and has washed away enough land to create a ravine that can accommodate a three-storey building. Boulders the size of a house have piled up in the middle of the ravine.

Vilangad town was not spared either. The river has washed away several parts of roads on both banks and the foundations of a whole row of buildings. The Urutti bridge that connects Vilangad to the rest of the world is in shambles too. A large part of the bridge has been washed away at the juncture where one of the major tributaries reaches River Mahe. Uprooted trees, electric posts, crushed vehicles, roofing sheets and other metal structures piled up along the main road paint a picture of utter devastation.

“It is true that several lives were lost in Wayanad. But the extent of loss in Vilangad cannot be ignored. Most of the people are farmers who have lost their livelihood. More importantly, they cannot repay their loans, which the government should waive off,” said Ouseppachan, a social worker in the region.

As residents in the relief camps have started moving out, either to rented accommodations or alternate arrangements, they have mostly lost hope that peace will return to the village.

