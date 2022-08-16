Did not give orders to build toilet in front of school: KSRTC MD

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 16, 2022 23:27 IST

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar has denied issuing an order for building a toilet in front of Government Central High School, Attakulangara.

In a statement, Mr. Prabhakar said as soon as the matter came to his attention, he issued directions for the construction to be stopped if it was under way and to be shifted to a place where no one would be inconvenienced. When a proposal for renovating the KSRTC station master office was made by Smart City authorities as part of implementing the Smart City project here, KSRTC officials concerned agreed as it did not involve any financial burden for the KSRTC.

A toilet was envisaged in the station master office similar to the one in the police aid post there, it was learnt. The KSRTC’s regional office gave the directions for the toilet construction. This was not intimated to him nor was necessary orders sought. However, as soon as the matter came to his attention, directions were given to avoid the toilet and build the station master office alone. Mr. Prabhakar also expressed readiness to support the school for its development.

