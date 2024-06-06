DIC for probe by external agency into Periyar fish kill

The District Industries Centre (DIC) has suggested a probe by an external agency to ascertain the scientific reason behind the mass fish kill in the Periyar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report submitted by the General Manager, DIC, Kakkanad, said action should be taken against erring industrial units in Edayar on the basis of the scientific study. A technical study was required to ascertain whether the release of chemical effluents from any institution in the downstream of Pathalam regulator had triggered the fish kill, it said.

The report quoted feedback from fishermen who said they had witnessed a blackish white colour from May 20. This may have occurred owing to the discharge of chemical effluents and it needs to be confirmed through a scientific study. The shutters at Pathalam regulator had remained shut for nearly three months. There were possibilities that this might have led to the piling up of various types of waste (including sewage waste) from the Aluva market. The sudden release of the shutters might also have led to the fish death, it said.

The DIC has recommended extending the dyke wall or inspection walkway along the entire industrial stretch of the river to check illegal discharge of effluents. At present, the project was being planned along 1.5 km of the stretch, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.