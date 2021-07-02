Diarrhoea and vomiting: more reach hospitals

Contaminated drinking water suspected for outbreak

More and more people are seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting in Alappuzha municipality.

District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari said 110 people reached hospitals for treatment in the 24 hours ending 12 noon on Friday. Of the cases, 91 were given treatment for vomiting and 12 for diarrhoea. The rest seven reached hospitals with both diarrhoea and vomiting. All the cases were treated as outpatients.

Officials said around 300 people, mostly children, had sought treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting at the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha, and the General Hospital since June 28.

The cases were being reported from different parts of the municipality. The exact cause of the outbreak was not known yet. “As per the initial assessment, contaminated drinking water could be the cause of the outbreak. Water samples from different parts have been collected for examination. Samples collected from patients have been sent to the microbiology lab of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and the District Public Health Lab for testing. Besides, a few samples have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology for detailed examination,” said a health official.

District Collector A. Alexander reviewed the situation. Mr. Alexander directed the Alappuzha municipal authorities to distribute chlorine tablets to all houses in its limit. He urged the people to disinfect water storage tanks at their houses using chlorine tablets/ chlorine solution.

The Health Department has urged the public to take precautions. Only boiled water should be used for drinking. Food safety and hygiene are of utmost importance, a statement said.