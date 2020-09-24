Dialysis units for COVID-19 patients

KOTTAYAM

24 September 2020 08:45 IST

It will come up at Kottayam general hospital

The State government will soon set up dialysis units exclusively for COVID-19 patients at the District General Hospital, Kottayam, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was inaugurating the renovated outpatient and emergency departments at the hospital here through videoconferencing on Wednesday. The first set comprising two dialysis units will be installed on an emergency basis. The Minister said a plan was in place for a massive augmentation of the facilities in all hospitals. Efforts were on to convert all primary health centres in Kottayam district into family health centres.

The outpatient and emergency departments at the General Hospital here had been upgraded at a cost of ₹2.5 crore under the Aardram project. Additionally, a digital mammography unit has been installed at ₹2.3 crore.

