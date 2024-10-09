Dialysis technician vacancy

Government Medical College Hospital, Paripally, has invited applications for the post (daily wages) of dialysis technician.

Qualification required is Dialysis Technician degree or diploma from government or government-recognised institutions, Paramedical Council registration, and one-year work experience. Those in the 18-41 age group are eligible.

Interested candidates can submit applications by October 16. Date of interview will be published on www.gmckollam.edu.in Contact 0474 2575050 for more details.