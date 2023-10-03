Dialysis technician vacancy

October 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, has invited applications for the post (daily wages) of dialysis technician.

The qualification required is dialysis technician degree or diploma from government or government recognised institutions, paramedical council registration and one-year work experience. Those coming in the 18-41 age group are eligible.

Interested candidates can attend an interview on October 10 along with original certificates and copies proving qualification, age and work experience. For more details, contact 0474 2575050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.