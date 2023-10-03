ADVERTISEMENT

Dialysis technician vacancy

October 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, invites applications for dialysis technician post

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, has invited applications for the post (daily wages) of dialysis technician.

The qualification required is dialysis technician degree or diploma from government or government recognised institutions, paramedical council registration and one-year work experience. Those coming in the 18-41 age group are eligible.

Interested candidates can attend an interview on October 10 along with original certificates and copies proving qualification, age and work experience. For more details, contact 0474 2575050.  

