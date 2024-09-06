ADVERTISEMENT

Dialysis technician vacancy at Punalur taluk hospital

Published - September 06, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited for the temporary vacancy of dialysis technician at the Punalur taluk hospital. Qualification required is diploma/degree in Dialysis Technology from medical colleges or DME-recognised institutions in Kerala and Kerala State Paramedical Council registration. Preference will be given to those with experience and the age limit is 40 years. Copy of certificates proving age and qualifications, application and resume should be submitted by 3 p.m. on September 11. For details, call: 0475-2228702.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US