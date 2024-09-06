Dialysis technician vacancy at Punalur taluk hospital

Applications are invited for the temporary vacancy of dialysis technician at the Punalur taluk hospital. Qualification required is diploma/degree in Dialysis Technology from medical colleges or DME-recognised institutions in Kerala and Kerala State Paramedical Council registration. Preference will be given to those with experience and the age limit is 40 years. Copy of certificates proving age and qualifications, application and resume should be submitted by 3 p.m. on September 11. For details, call: 0475-2228702.