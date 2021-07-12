Dialysis facility for COVID patients in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 July 2021 18:15 IST

District panchayat has set up a separate dialysis block at the District Hospital in Neyyattinkara

To ensure continued dialysis support for kidney patients who have tested COVID-19 positive, the district panchayat has set up a separate dialysis block at the District Hospital in Neyyattinkara.

Two dialysis units are available for COVID-19 patients at the separate, isolated block, which will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker M.B.Rajesh on Wednesday. Along with this, a new effluent treatment plant and a solid waste treatment plant will also be inaugurated at the hospital.

According to the hospital Superintendent, the hospital has 24 dialysis units, out of which two units have been set aside separately for COVID-19 patients.

“Quite a few older COVID-19 patients are already on dialysis. This has to be continued even when they are undergoing hospitalisation for COVID-19. But they cannot be provided dialysis along with the rest of the patients. So, a separate bay and other arrangements have to be made for the purpose. Over the past few weeks, civil works were carried out and the old building was modified. Separate entry and exit points, nurses station, toilets and other facilities have been arranged,” said the Superintendent.

With the setting up of the separate dialysis block for COVID-19 patients here, the hospital can cater to patients in and around Neyyattinkara taluk, most of whom used to depend on the Government Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram, which has made such separate arrangements for dialysis patients.

The district panchayat’s projects for an effluent treatment plant as well as a solid waste management park have also been completed, and will be opened along with the dialysis block.