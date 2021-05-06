Kerala

Dial 112 for medicine supply

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said citizens could seek police help to purchase medicines by dialling 112.

The helpline worked round-the-clock. The police would launch a telemedicine application for citizens to consult specialist doctors via mobile phone. They could avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

Observe protocol

He said the faithful should observe Id-ul-Fitr within the bounds of the pandemic protocol.

He said hardware shops supplying construction material could open for business. Builders should ensure the welfare of construction workers.

The government locked down two panchayats in Ernakulam district following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. It also shut down the Munambam harbour. The Kollam harbour and fish auction halls were under lockdown since Monday.

On Tuesday, the government said citizens venturing out of their homes should wear weak two masks from now on. Ideally, they should wear an N-95 mask. Or they should wear a surgical mask over a cloth mask.

The government had banned walking for exercise in public places. Citizens should also abandon exercising in parks, beaches and public squares for now.

The State had prohibited sports, athletic and clubbing activities. The Chief Minister was insistent that the police allow housemaids and manual labourers to get about their business. He asked the police to assist their travel.

