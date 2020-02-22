Dial 112 for emergency services

The Kerala Police have operationalised the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in all 19 police districts in the State. A single emergency number, 112, has come into effect in place of all existing emergency numbers such as 100 (police), 101 (Fire and Rescue Services), 108 (ambulance), etc.
The State control unit of the ERSS functions at the Kerala Police headquarters and its activities are monitored by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commandant. Over 100 personnel are attached to the unit which receives calls from the public and initiates steps for emergency support. The centre also monitors the action taken by district coordination centres, which will monitor calls transferred from the response centre.
