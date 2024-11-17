ADVERTISEMENT

Diabetes run held by KV Pangode alumni

Published - November 17, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) members during a diabetes awareness event in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) organised a 3-km run to create awareness of diabetes and promote community health here on Sunday.

Held at Colachel Stadium, near PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, the event was officially flagged off by Pangode military station Commander Brigadier Salil M.P.

Nearly 90 persons, including alumni, students, teachers, and parents from the 1980 batch to the most recent batch participated in the run. Speeches on diabetes prevention and management were held during the opening and closing ceremonies. School alumni practising as doctors created diabetes awareness. The date of Milan, the annual get-together of the school alumni, was announced as December 21 on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US