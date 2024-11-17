Diabetes run held by KV Pangode alumni

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) organised a 3-km run to create awareness of diabetes and promote community health here on Sunday.

Held at Colachel Stadium, near PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, the event was officially flagged off by Pangode military station Commander Brigadier Salil M.P.

Nearly 90 persons, including alumni, students, teachers, and parents from the 1980 batch to the most recent batch participated in the run. Speeches on diabetes prevention and management were held during the opening and closing ceremonies. School alumni practising as doctors created diabetes awareness. The date of Milan, the annual get-together of the school alumni, was announced as December 21 on the occasion.