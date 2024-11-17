 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diabetes run held by KV Pangode alumni

Published - November 17, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) members during a diabetes awareness event in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) members during a diabetes awareness event in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association (KVPAA) organised a 3-km run to create awareness of diabetes and promote community health here on Sunday.

Held at Colachel Stadium, near PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, the event was officially flagged off by Pangode military station Commander Brigadier Salil M.P.

Nearly 90 persons, including alumni, students, teachers, and parents from the 1980 batch to the most recent batch participated in the run. Speeches on diabetes prevention and management were held during the opening and closing ceremonies. School alumni practising as doctors created diabetes awareness. The date of Milan, the annual get-together of the school alumni, was announced as December 21 on the occasion.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.