November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A diabetes clinic was opened at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha on Thursday. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA. Outpatient care at the clinic, set up by the General Medicine department, is available on Tuesdays from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. MCH superintendent A. Abdul Salam presided. Government Medical College principal Miriam Varkey, Vice-Principal Suresh Raghavan, Dr. B. Padmakumar, Dr. H. Poornima and others attended the function.

