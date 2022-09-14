Dhows ready to set sail for Lakshadweep

Journey to begin this week, after a hiatus of four months

With restrictions on movement of dhows during monsoon being lifted on Thursday, dhows in Beypore port are getting ready for their voyage to Lakshadweep after four months.

Marine Line, Murukan Thunai, and Shalom, the three dhows that carry goods to the islands, have already anchored at the port to begin their journey, which may be possible by the end of the week if weather favours. Well rested, repaired, and repainted, more dhows are set to reach the port in the coming days. The schedules for passenger ships will also be published soon.

The movement of ships from Beypore, a non-major port, was partly restricted from May 15 to September 15 under the Merchant Shipping Act. During this period, all goods to the islands were transported using vessels of the Shipping Corporation.

The islands depend on the mainland for their supplies. There are 25 dhows that travel to the islands from southern ports such as Kadalur, Thoothukudi, and Mangaluru, besides Beypore.