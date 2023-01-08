Dhoni releases autobiography of Prof. K.K. Abdul Gaffar

January 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Techno-educationalist, Professor K.K. Abdul Gaffar’s autobiography, ‘Njaan Sakshi’ (me as the witness), was released by cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a grand function organised in Kasaragod on Saturday night.

Marwan Al Mulla, the CEO of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), received the first copy from Dhoni at a function that was held in the lawns of Taj Bekal. The legendary cricketer presented copies of the book to dignitaries including noted actor Tovino Thomas, organisers said in a release.

Speaking during the event, Dhoni expressed his gratitude towards his teachers.

He said the autobiography will provide an insight into Prof. Gaffar’s journey and how education and students have changed over the time.

“As a teacher, you have to make it as simple as possible for the students to understand. In a class, you have to get to every student as all of them have different IQ levels. So I feel teaching is not only a profession, it is an art where you discipline students and also tell them about their strengths and weaknesses,” the ace cricketer said. The former Indian captain came all the way from Ranchi for the release of the book penned by the father of his friend, Dr. Shajir Gaffar.

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, in a video message said that Prof. Gaffar’s autobiography highlights his life, knowledge, and dedication.

During the event, Prof. Gaffar’s students shared their experiences. The book was introduced by senior journalist T.A. Shafi.

The infamous disappearance of P. Rajan, an engineering student from Kozhikode REC, during the emergency period, is one of the unforgettable memories that Prof. Gaffar narrates in the book from his professional life.

He recounts the pressure put on him on behalf of the government sources and the police to influence him as a witness in the case. He was the last person who saw Rajan before the latter was taken into custody by the police from the REC hostel on 1 March 1976.

According to Prof Gaffar, he had met Rajan and his friends at his place as they were coming back after winning the university youth festival. His emotional account of Rajan waving at him as he walks into the night is one of the heartwarming passages of the book. The book has a lot of such details about the case, both known and unknown to Kerala society. In addition to teaching at REC Kozhikode and TKM Engineering College Kollam, Professor Abdul Gaffar served as the principal of the Engineering College in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

Senior Supreme Court Attorney and son of Kapil Sibal, Akhil Sibal, Former Union Minister Salim Iqbal Sherwani, Uduma MLA, C.H. Kunhambu, Kasaragod MLA, N.A. Nellikkunnu, Manguluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, were among others who participated.