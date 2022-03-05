Dheeraj murder: five bail pleas rejected

The Thodupuzha Sessions Court here on Saturday rejected the bail pleas of second to the sixth accused in the murder of Dheeraj Rajendran, a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader at the Idukki Government Engineering College, Painavu, on January 9.

The first accused in the case, Nikhil Paily, had not submitted his bail application. As per the prosecution case, Dheeraj was stabbed to death outside the college campus following a clash with Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress activists in connection with the college union elections.

Dheeraj was a seventh-semester BTech student and belonged to Taliparamba in Kannur. Two other SFI activists were also injured in the clash.