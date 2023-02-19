Dheera packs a punch for these young girls

February 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Like many adolescent girls, Aswathy G., a Class IX student of Padasala Sanskrit High School, Plachimada, Palakkad, would hesitate to step outside her home. Now, though, nothing holds her back. “Earlier, I had no confidence. Now, I am sure that even if someone tries to harm us, I can fight back.”

This turnaround has come about in just over three months for Aswathy and many other girls attending a 10-month martial arts training ‘Dheera,’ organised by the Women and Child Development Department in association with the district panchayats.

Aswathy says she is not only physically stronger, but also mentally. Three of the girls who learn karate with her are in her class, and their transformation has not gone unnoticed, she says. “My friends say I was not smart enough earlier, but am doing fine now.”

Aswathy who wants to complete schooling and go to college has another dream – of winning the black belt and teaching karate to others, like her trainer Usha Baburaj.

Usha has been teaching karate for over 10 years, but finds this batch of girls even better than the others she teaches. “The girls have the self-confidence now that they can face any adverse situation and react to it and will not be cowed down by anything. They are also much fitter.”

Usha says the girls are so eager that they say they do not mind even paying money to continue the training.

Dheera was kicked off in April last year, and is being implemented in three local self-government institutions, be it a corporation, municipality, or panchayat, in each district. Thirty adolescent girls in each local body, that is 90 girls in a district, learn karate, taekwondo, or kalaripayattu. The girls are either whose one parent or both parents are dead, parents are alcoholic, or those who are living in a vulnerable situation. The girls, in the 10-15 age group, are selected through anganwadis where the department’s adolescent girl clubs function. The trainers are selected after inviting expression of interest. This is followed by their police verification.

Angelina, a Class VII student of Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, who attends martial arts training led by her trainer Kiran in an anganwadi in the Poonthura area of Thiruvananthapuram district says she used to be very shy but had come out of her shell after attending the training. “I do not hesitate to speak out now. I’m also physically stronger, and am confident that I can get out of any trouble I may find myself in.”

Santhi, the anganwadi worker in the area, says the girls are very enthusiastic about the class, but so too are their parents. “The children feel energised, motivated, and confident...they are almost a new person.”