Dharna staged against ‘contrived fire’

PALAKKAD

27 August 2020 00:22 IST

BJP zonal vice president K.K. Surendran on Wednesday alleged a high-level conspiracy behind the fire that broke out in the office of the Protocol Officer at the Secretariat.

“It is a conspiracy chalked out by the CPI(M) leadership and the Chief Minister to save the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel from the gold smuggling case,” Mr. Surendran said. He was inaugurating a BJP dharna in front of the village office at Changaramkulam.

