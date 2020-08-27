Kerala

Dharna staged against ‘contrived fire’

Police using water cannon against Youth congress workers, who staged a protest in Kannur.   | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

BJP zonal vice president K.K. Surendran on Wednesday alleged a high-level conspiracy behind the fire that broke out in the office of the Protocol Officer at the Secretariat.

“It is a conspiracy chalked out by the CPI(M) leadership and the Chief Minister to save the Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel from the gold smuggling case,” Mr. Surendran said. He was inaugurating a BJP dharna in front of the village office at Changaramkulam.

