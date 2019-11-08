Kerala

Dharna, march for reprobe in Walayar case

All-India Janadhipathya Mahila Association workers staging a dharna in Pathanamthitta town, demanding reinvestigation of the case pertaining to the rape-and-death of two minor girls in Walayar.

All-India Janadhipathya Mahila Association workers staging a dharna in Pathanamthitta town, demanding reinvestigation of the case pertaining to the rape-and-death of two minor girls in Walayar.  

Women’s association, Youth Congress in protest mode in Pathanamthitta

The All-India Janadhipathya Mahila Association district unit has called for a reinvestigation of the case pertthe death of two minor girls in Walayar. The association workers staged a dharna in Pathanamthitta town on Thursday evening to press their demand.

K.G.Rajeswari, association State joint secretary, inaugurated the dharna. Bindu Chandramohan, district president; Komalam Anirudhan, S. Nirmala Devi, Divya Reji, J. Indiradevi, and Prasanna Jagadeesh, district office-bearers, also spoke.

Youth Congress workers too took out a march in Pathanamthitta town, protesting against the “government’s failure to ensure justice to the deceased girls of Walayar.”

Inaugurating the march, Shafi Parambil, MLA, said the people of Kerala need not expect any justice from the Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Robin Parumala, YC district president, presided. Anto Antony, MP; K.Sivadasan Nair, former MLA; Babu George, District Congress Committee president also spoke.

