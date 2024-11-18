Dharna held seeking decommissioning of dam

A dharna was held at NGO Quarters Junction in Kakkanad on Sunday (November 17, 2024), demanding decommissioning of the 129-year-old Mullapperiyar dam and the immediate bringing down of the water level in the reservoir of the dam to a height of 100 feet.

Idukki resident Russel Joy, who has for years been demanding the dam’s decommissioning, inaugurated the dharna that was presided by Prof. Susan John Puthusseril, the convener of Mahila Swaraj Kerala. Mr. Joy said that if the dam broke, and the chances of its breaking stood very high according to scientific studies, no one could predict the route the massive volume of water would take.

The dharna was organised jointly by the Mullapperiyar Dam Action Council, the Society for the Inculcation of Values in Youth (SIVY) and Mahila Swaraj Kerala. The other activists who spoke include Felix Pulloodan, Pramod Joshua, Eloor Gopinath, Vamalochanan K.K., Radhakrishnan Kadavunkal, Lawrence P.A. and Rajesh P.N.