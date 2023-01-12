Dharna against delay in Palakkad town hall work

January 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A group of people under the banner of Palakkad Munnottu and Swaraj India staged a dharna in front of the Municipal Town Hall here on Thursday demanding immediate completion of the work on the town hall and its annexe.

It has been more than four years since the town hall and its annexe were demolished, denying the people an opportunity to use the facility at affordable rates.

The protesters accused the Palakkad municipal authorities of negligence and anti-people policies. They said the delay in the work was causing heavy loss to the municipality and depriving the people of their opportunities.

P. Murali, former principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, inaugurated the dharna. Palakkad Munnottu vice president P. Vijayan presided over the function. S. Surendran, S.M. Rajamma, S. Ramanan, Paul Jayaraj, R.M. Nambiar, N. Jayaraj, and Abdul Jaleel spoke.