HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharna against delay in Palakkad town hall work

January 12, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
P. Murali, former principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, inaugurating a dharna against the delay in Town Hall work in Palakkad on Thursday.

P. Murali, former principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, inaugurating a dharna against the delay in Town Hall work in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A group of people under the banner of Palakkad Munnottu and Swaraj India staged a dharna in front of the Municipal Town Hall here on Thursday demanding immediate completion of the work on the town hall and its annexe.

It has been more than four years since the town hall and its annexe were demolished, denying the people an opportunity to use the facility at affordable rates.

The protesters accused the Palakkad municipal authorities of negligence and anti-people policies. They said the delay in the work was causing heavy loss to the municipality and depriving the people of their opportunities.

P. Murali, former principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, inaugurated the dharna. Palakkad Munnottu vice president P. Vijayan presided over the function. S. Surendran, S.M. Rajamma, S. Ramanan, Paul Jayaraj, R.M. Nambiar, N. Jayaraj, and Abdul Jaleel spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.