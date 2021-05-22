Dharmajan alleges conspiracy to defeat him in Balussery

UDF candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty

Kozhikode

22 May 2021 16:55 IST

A KPCC Secretary and an officer bearer of the UDF collected funds from the public in his name, but did not use it in the campaign, he said.

Actor Dharamajan Bolgatty, who was the Congress Candidate in Balussery Constituency in the recent Assembly polls, has complained to the KPCC President that a Secretary of the KPCC and an office bearer of the UDF at the constituency level, had conspired against him during the campaign. He also complained that they had collected several Lakhs of Rupees from the public in his name, but did not use any of that in the campaign.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Bolgatty refused to drop any names, but assured that he would divulge the names only to KPCC, if his complaint is considered seriously.

“I cannot support them in their attempt to destroy the party. The party had asked for a report on the campaign and the election. It is my duty to inform the party what I have experienced as a candidate hailing from another constituency”, Mr. Bolgatty said, adding that he had no personal enmity to either of the persons mentioned.

Advertising

Advertising

“The party should take into account these kinds of complaints, if it has to outgrow this situation. We are all expecting a resurrection of the Congress'', he said welcoming V.D. Satheesan as the new Opposition leader in the Assembly.

Mr. Bolgatty also flayed the cyber-bullying of him and his family. “For every ruling party, there should be an Opposition. That is the rule in democracy. The people who bully me for my allegiance to Congress lack individuality”, he said.

He said that the Indian National Congress, as a party, was in dire need of new leadership and new decisions for it to resurrect.