Dharmadom incident a shame on govt.: Satheesan

April 18, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The incident at Dharmadom, wherein the Station House Officer was found to have ill-treated and assaulted a family, including a 75-old-woman, at the police station is not an isolated incident. It is the latest in the series of police excesses which have become the face of a government which claims to have ushered in social renaissance in the State, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

In previous such incidents, the incriminated policemen were protected by the Left government. At Dharmadom too, the message being given by the government was that a person who was important to the CPI(M) would be protected, however big a crime he had committed, Mr. Satheesan said.

It was the CPI(M) and the government that were silently giving assent to policemen with criminal tendencies to have a free run. Neither the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, nor the State Police Chief seemed to be having a grip on the police force, he said.

Though the Dharmadom SHO had been suspended and a case charged against him, the provisions were bailable. The Home department should think what kind of message it was giving to people by this measure, he said.