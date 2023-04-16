ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmadam SHO suspended for allegedly misbehaving, abusing woman

April 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KANNUR

SHO summoned to Thalassery office and his statements recorded; police chief also seeks report from special branch

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur District Police Chief Ajit Kumar has suspended Dharmadam Station House Officer (SHO) for allegedly misbehaving and abusing an aged woman who came to the police station to bail her son out after he was arrested in a case.

Mr. Kumar said that K. Smithesh has been suspended based on an inquiry report. The police chief took action on the instructions of North Region Inspector General. The SHO was summoned to the Thalassery office and his statements were recorded. The police chief has also sought a report from the special branch.

“From the gesture of Smithesh, who came to the police station in mufti, it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. It is also suspected that he had beaten up Anil Kumar, who was taken into custody under Sections 185 and 279 of Indian Penal Code. However, further details will be revealed following a medical examination and inquiry,” Mr. Kumar added.

A video also came out in which the SHO was seen abusing the woman and her son in an inebriated state and smashing the window of the vehicle in which they came to the station.

According to the complainant, Smithesh allegedly behaved rudely against his mother and brother who came to the station to bail him out. It is alleged that the police officer also pushed Anil Kumar’s mother. He is also seen shouting at the woman and asking her to get up and leave while she is lying on the ground.

