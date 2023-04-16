HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmadam SHO suspended for allegedly misbehaving, abusing woman

SHO summoned to Thalassery office and his statements recorded; police chief also seeks report from special branch

April 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur District Police Chief Ajit Kumar has suspended Dharmadam Station House Officer (SHO) for allegedly misbehaving and abusing an aged woman who came to the police station to bail her son out after he was arrested in a case.

Mr. Kumar said that K. Smithesh has been suspended based on an inquiry report. The police chief took action on the instructions of North Region Inspector General. The SHO was summoned to the Thalassery office and his statements were recorded. The police chief has also sought a report from the special branch.

“From the gesture of Smithesh, who came to the police station in mufti, it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. It is also suspected that he had beaten up Anil Kumar, who was taken into custody under Sections 185 and 279 of Indian Penal Code. However, further details will be revealed following a medical examination and inquiry,” Mr. Kumar added.

A video also came out in which the SHO was seen abusing the woman and her son in an inebriated state and smashing the window of the vehicle in which they came to the station.

According to the complainant, Smithesh allegedly behaved rudely against his mother and brother who came to the station to bail him out. It is alleged that the police officer also pushed Anil Kumar’s mother. He is also seen shouting at the woman and asking her to get up and leave while she is lying on the ground.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.