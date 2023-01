‘Dhara’ art expo begins in Kozhikode

January 11, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Dhara’, an exhibition under the ‘Art from home’ project of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, began at the Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Monday. The exhibition being organised directly by the Akademi as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations features paintings, sculptures, and prints by around 40 artists. The exhibition will be on till February 7. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.