Dhanlaxmi Bank records net profit of ₹21.73 crore for quarter ending Dec. 31

January 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Dhanlaxmi Bank recorded a net profit of ₹21.73 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022 against a net profit of ₹2.03 crore for the same period the last financial year.

Standalone operating profit for the third quarter was ₹54.31 crore, against ₹28.32 crore for the same period the last financial year. The bank recorded an operating profit of ₹84.64 crore for the nine months that ended December 31, 2022, according to a press release from the bank here on Tuesday.

The total business recorded a 12.88% growth and reached ₹22,183 crore from ₹19,652 crore, while total deposits recorded 6.93% growth and reached ₹12,939 crore from ₹12,101 crore.

CASA registered 5.26% growth to touch ₹4,219 crore from ₹4,008 crore. Corporate advances grew by 20.34% and SME advances by 52.77% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Gold loans registered 23.05% growth and reached ₹2,084 crore. Total Income improved by 6.66% from ₹782.18 crore to ₹834.26 crore.

The bank has 250 branches, 267 ATMs and 19 business correspondents across the country as on date. The thrust areas for the current financial year continue to be current and savings deposits, retail loans, non-interest income, NPA recovery and arresting fresh slippages, according to the release.