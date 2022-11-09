The Dhanlaxmi Bank recorded net profit of ₹15.89 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 against net profit of ₹3.66 crore for the same period of last financial year.

The bank recorded operating profit of ₹35.35 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, against ₹26.06 crore for the same period of last financial year, registering a growth of 35.65%. Total business of the bank reached to ₹21,857 crore, registering a growth of 15.71% as on September 30, 2022, from ₹18,889 crore as on September 30, 2021, according to a press release from the bank.

Deposits recorded a year-on-year growth of 6.96% to reach ₹12,748 crore as on September 30, 2022, from ₹11,918 crore as on September 30, 2021. CASA share of the bank registered a year-on-year growth of 8.21%. As of September 30, 2022, the CASA share of the bank stood at 34% of the total deposits. Gross Advance recorded growth of 30.67% to reach ₹9,109 crore as on September 30, 2022 from ₹6,971 crore as on September 30, 2021, it added.

Advance under SME and gold loan portfolio registered growth of 28.03% and 19.31% respectively, on year-on-year basis. Net Interest Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 grew by 28.44%, to ₹116.44 crore as on September 30,2022 from ₹90.66 crore for the quarter ended September 30,2021, the press release said.