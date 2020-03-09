Dhanbad express to be regulated

The Alappuzha-Dhanbad express will be regulated from March 10 to 14 to enforce line block to facilitate rail renewal and welding works between Vanjipalaiyam and Tiruppur railway stations in Coimbatore-Tiruppur section.

Train 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad express will be regulated for 40 minutes between Coimbatore-Vanjipalayam railway stations on March 10, 11, 12 and 14. Train 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad express will be regulated for 50 minutes between Coimbatore and Vanjipalayam railway stations on March 13, a railway release said.

The experimental stoppage given to 16346 / 16345 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapurm Central Netravathi express trains at Khed railway station in Maharashtra has been extended by the railways for a period of three months. The stoppage at Khed for train No. 16346 is extended for three months from March 11 and from March 12 for train No. 16345.

Meanwhile, train services will be partially cancelled from March 11 to 15 to facilitate engineering works in the Madurai division. Train 22627 Tiruchirappalli-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity express will be partially cancelled from March 11 to 15.