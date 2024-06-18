DH Ground to get an image makeover

The Durbar Hall Ground maintained by the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in the heart of the city, which was once a hub for people to unwind, is set for an image makeover, with a slew of amenities on the anvil in the premises.

They would be readied using funds provided by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), sources said. The DTPC had over the years faced considerable flak for the shoddy upkeep of the ground, the walkway around it, toilets, and other structures in the prime open space. The State unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sent a petition to the Chief Minister a week ago, citing how weeds had taken over the ground and dysfunctional toilets and the open air auditorium owing to inadequate maintenance. This, it feared, would create a poor impression about Kochi while also posing a safety risk to children. The DTPC subsequently deployed workers and cleared the weeds.

The amenities on the anvil at the popular ground include a turf and children’s park on the western side, Internet hub with free WiFi, radio park, and an amphitheatre for children. These apart, an electric vehicle charging station, library, water storage tank with purifier, cold/hot water dispenser, four kiosks selling snacks and fruit juices, and a big bird bath too are on the anvil. There is also a proposal to purchase a grass-cutting machine, to ensure prompt pruning of the grass on the ground.

“The work to renovate the floor of the open air auditorium, toilets and to replace/augment lights is getting over. We hope to complete the work by July. Aimed at keeping tabs on the premises, better monitoring will be done of feeds from eight CCTVs,” sources said.

