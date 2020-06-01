DGP calls it a day by sleeping on office floor

Director General of Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas made his last day in office memorable as Managing Director of the Metal Industries, Shoranur, by sleeping on the office floor on Saturday night. He retired from service on May 31. He chose to sleep on the floor because he found himself symbolically at the base.

“I could sleep and experience how it is at the base. It was comfortable. I could sleep assured that there was no further place to fall down. Besides, I was in touch with the ground,” Mr. Thomas told The Hindu philosophically. He said he chose to sleep in office as there were no hotels or rest houses available because of the lockdown. He had carried his own food.

A former Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mr. Thomas had fallen out with the government for initiating investigations against some VIPs, including a Minister. He earned the wrath of the politicians and the bureaucracy for publishing his autobiography Sravukalkkoppam Neenthumbol (Swimming With The Sharks). He was suspended.

Satisfied man

“But I am retiring a satisfied man after 34 years of service. I will not be in shackles any more. And now I can contribute to society much more than I could during my service,” he said.

Mr. Thomas began his career at the sub-district level as ASP of Thodupuzha in 1986. His career ended as Managing Director of the Metal Industries, Shoranur. “My career end too has been at sub-district level. But I am close to the ground and stable,” he laughed.

Mr. Thomas said he was harassed and haunted like none else. “There were moves to file a chargesheet against me even five days before my retirement,” he said.

Although the government had tried to demote him as Additional DGP, no order was served. It was learnt that there were desperate attempts to serve him yet another suspension. Thanks to COVID-19 lockdown, Mr. Thomas retired his career as an officer in the rank of the DGP.