DGE’s remark: Minister orders departmental probe 

December 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Education Minister V. Sivankutty has ordered a departmental inquiry into a reported remark made by Director of General Education S. Shanavas about the quality of education in the State. The statement of Mr. Shanavas that A+ has been awarded to students who can’t even read properly has sparked controversy.

“The statement was made at a teachers’ workshop held two months ago. Such opinions will be made in such workshops. Someone had leaked the voice clip to the media with vested interest. These teachers are preparing question papers and answer sheets. How can we trust them,” the Minister asked. “Explanation has been sought from the Director of General Education. Stringent action will be taken against those who leaked the voice clip,” he added.