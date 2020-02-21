DGE recommends changes in Kerala Education Rules

Thiruvananthapuram

21 February 2020 07:09 IST

‘Additional teacher post only if there are six more students’

The Director of General Education (DGE) has recommended that the Kerala Education Rules be so amended that a second teacher post is created only if there is an increase of six students. It has also been recommended that the government take over the sanctioning of posts from Assistant Education Officers/District Education Officers. This follows an announcement in the Budget that the practice of creating an additional division and post even if the student strength increases by one should change.

Strength and divisions

The DGE has recommended that instead of creating an additional post if the number of students increases by one from 30 in lower primary classes, there should be 35 students in one division. If the strength is between 36 and 65, two divisions will be allowed, and three if the total number of students is between 66 and 95. Four divisions will be sanctioned if the strength is between 96 and 125, five if it is between 126 and 205 and so on.

In classes 6 to 8, there will be one division for up to 40 students, two for students between 41 and 75, three if its between 75 and 110, and four between 11 and 145. Now, an additional division is created if the total number of students touches 36.

Advertising

Advertising

In lower primary schools where the student strength is over 1,500 and in upper primary schools where it is 100, the DGE has also recommended against changing the practice of sanctioning additional posts of LP/UP school teacher by removing head teachers from the responsibility of class charge.