Reports that school head teachers should work on Sundays and on Id-ul-Adha (Bakrid) day are false, Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has said. Work on staff fixation was under way in government and aided schools. Headteachers had been given time till June 20 to finalise staff fixation data online. However, reports that headteachers should come to school on Sundays and on Bakrid day to coordinate the work were false. The work could be done by teachers online at home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.