Reports that school head teachers should work on Sundays and on Id-ul-Adha (Bakrid) day are false, Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has said. Work on staff fixation was under way in government and aided schools. Headteachers had been given time till June 20 to finalise staff fixation data online. However, reports that headteachers should come to school on Sundays and on Bakrid day to coordinate the work were false. The work could be done by teachers online at home.