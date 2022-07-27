Kerala

DGCA order to SpiceJet unlikely to affect flight services from Kerala

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 27, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:20 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s directive to SpiceJet to operate only 50% of its flights for eight weeks is likely to have no significant impact on flight services from Kerala as the airlines has only a nominal presence in the State.

It operates two daily international flights, one from the Cochin International Airport and the other from the Calicut International Airport, besides a weekly domestic service from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When contacted, a senior SpiceJet officer said: “we have not received any communication from the headquarters with regard to flight operations. As of now, the flights from Kerala will operate as per schedule in the coming days.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DGCA in its order stated that any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% would be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of the DGCA that it had sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such capacity. The order was issued after a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...