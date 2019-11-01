DGCA nod for aerial survey of rail line

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) has received the clearance of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for aerial survey of the proposed 531-km Kochuveli-Kasaragod Semi-High-Speed Rail (SHSR) line.
The nod comes close on the heels of the clearance received from the Union Ministry of Defence for the survey which will use helicopters. The project is to be executed on cost-sharing basis between the State and Railways by the joint venture KRDCL.
The KRDCL has chosen the Hyderabad-based GeoKno India Pvt Ltd. through the bidding process. The survey will be completed in a week after launch.
As part of the work, helicopters installed with laser scanners and sensors will have to land at different sites across the State.
The work of marking ground points and central points for the survey has already been completed, according to KRDCL managing director V. Ajith Kumar.
