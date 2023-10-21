HamberMenu
DGCA issues fresh safety guidelines

October 21, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued fresh safety guidelines that must be adhered to within 13 km of airports.

Garbage that attracts birds must not be dumped in the open and must be disposed or treated scientifically. Drains must not be used as dumping spaces, while extra care must be taken to end slaughter of animals anywhere near airports.

Any potential threat by birds to flight safety must be reported (to the airport authorities), while drones must not be used within 8 km of the airport. Laser and other strong lights must not be used anywhere near airports since it could cause temporary blindness among pilots. Buildings in the vicinity must be built in strict adherence to norms, says a press release.

