DFA will bear treatment cost: MLA

The District Football Association (DFA) will bear the expenses for the treatment of those injured in a gallery collapse at Noorani on Sunday night.

Over 50 football lovers were injured in the accident that took place minutes before a celebrity match was being staged to help the family of R. Dhanaraj, former Santhosh Trophy player who died in a playground at Perinthalmanna a few days ago.

DFA president Shafi Parambil, MLA, said here on Monday that the DFA would not wash its hands of the responsibility. “We will cooperate with all the legal proceedings. We expect an additional burden of ₹4 lakh,” he said.

Reimbursement

Mr. Shafi, however, said that the money raised to help Dhanaraj’s family would not be siphoned off.

While 23 people injured in the accident were treated at the District Hospital, others were admitted to Cooperative Hospital, Paalana Institute of Medical Sciences, Thankam Hospital, Malabar Hospital, Welcare Hospital, and Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. Mr. Shafi said that all hospital managements were told not to levy cash from the injured. Those who already paid the bills would be reimbursed, he said.

Mr. Shafi denied the allegation that the gallery contract had been given to an inexperienced person. He said the contract had been given to a person with good experience. He said those blaming him for the gallery collapse were using the situation for political gains.

He said ₹18.59 lakh was raised to help Dhanaraj’s family. “The entire money will be given to the family. Not a paise will be taken from that for other expenses,” he said.

He also said that a philanthropist had come forward to take care of the education of Dhanaraj’s daughter until Plus Two. The MLA provided details of those who donated cash to help the player’s family.

Kerala Football Association treasurer Shivakumar and DFA secretary P. Sudhakaran too accompanied Mr. Shafi.