Dexterity wins him admirers at skill show

For a schoolchild, Midhun S.T. displays extraordinary dexterity and craftsmanship, as he works on a small piece of wood. The ninth standard student held viewers in awe with his skill in carpentry at the zonal competitions of the India Skills Kerala 2020 on Tuesday.

Hailing from a family of modest means, Midhun grew up watching his father’s skill in the profession.

He learned the ropes of the work by helping his father, and in due course started creating woodwork of various forms and shapes on his own.

Unlike many of his peers hankering after technology-aided skills, Midhun opted for his family’s traditional calling to exhibit his talent at the five-day zonal competitions organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).

A student of Government Technical High School, Krishnapuram at Kayamkulam, Midhun is the youngest participant of 17 contestants in the South Zone competitions in Carpentry, held at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Attingal, here. Barring Midhun and another student of VHSE, Vattiyurkavu, all other contestants in carpentry were ITI students.

Earlier, in a science fair, Midhun’s skill and workmanship grabbed the eyeballs of those present when he came out with various models of pistols and guns carved in wood. He had also received ‘A’ grade in Still Model in the State Technical School Youth Festival held in Kannur last year.

From four districts

Participants from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are vying for the honours in the South Zone competitions. Besides Carpentry, Government ITI, Attingal, hosted disciplines such as cabinet making, plumbing and heating, refrigeration and air conditioning, welding, electrical installations, electronics, and joinery competitions.