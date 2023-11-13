Dewaswom official transferred over controversial notice

November 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday decided to transfer B. Madhusoodhanan Nair, director of its Cultural and Archaeological Wing, who has been in the centre of a controversy over a notice which credited the Temple Entry Proclamation of November 12, 1936 to the benevolence of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, ruler of the erstwhile Travancore State.

The now withdrawn invitation notice for the 87th anniversary celebrations of the Temple Entry Proclamation had also referred to Pooyam Thirunal Gauri Parvathi Bai and Ashwathi Thirunal Gauri Lakshmi Bai, members of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore, as “queens” and carried the honorific “Her Highness” preceding their names. Although the anniversary function was held as planned on Monday, the two family members, who were supposed to be the chief guests, stayed away. TDB president K. Ananthagopan said they had conveyed their inability to attend the function due to health reasons.

The invitation notice had drawn sharp criticism from various quarters for ignoring the social and political struggles which led to the Temple Entry Proclamation allowing backward caste people to enter Hindu temples. The organisers were also slammed for ignoring the context of shifting of a number of backward caste people to other faiths, which also forced the hand of the then ruler to issue the Temple Entry Proclamation.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Dewaswom and Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, had said that the notice was proof that casteist mindset is yet to be fully eradicated, despite all the advances in technology.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the TDB for the attempt to eclipse the historic non-violent movement against untouchability and caste discrimination that compelled the colonial government to open the doors of Hindu temples to the oppressed masses.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan had maintained that the invitation notice was sent out without the approval of the Board, as is usually done before sending such invitations. Following this, the Board had sought an explanation from the Director, who had signed on the notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.