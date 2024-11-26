ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees were stopped at Thrissur Pooram, Thiruvambady Devaswom informs HC

Published - November 26, 2024 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvambady Devaswom has informed the Kerala High Court that devotees who who came to attend the Thrissur Pooram were prevented, and the festival abruptly brought to a grinding halt by police personnel who were deployed there.

The police disrupted the ezhunnellippu procession and the road leading to Swaraj Ground was blocked, denying people the opportunity to view or participate in the procession. In addition, the police used physical force against members of the public and Pooram enthusiasts, leading to widespread discontent. No untoward incidents and crimes occurred during the Pooram that necessitated such police action.

Moreover, mahouts and their helpers were physically prevented from taking palm leaves to feed elephants. This incident was widely circulated on social media. Police personnel also wore footwear inside the temple, though the high court had banned it. These show that the police acted arbitrarily and in an immature manner, which could be due to their inexperience or lack of knowledge about the Pooram and its rituals, the devaswom said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US