Devotees were stopped at Thrissur Pooram, Thiruvambady Devaswom informs HC

The Thiruvambady Devaswom has informed the Kerala High Court that devotees who who came to attend the Thrissur Pooram were prevented, and the festival abruptly brought to a grinding halt by police personnel who were deployed there.

The police disrupted the ezhunnellippu procession and the road leading to Swaraj Ground was blocked, denying people the opportunity to view or participate in the procession. In addition, the police used physical force against members of the public and Pooram enthusiasts, leading to widespread discontent. No untoward incidents and crimes occurred during the Pooram that necessitated such police action.

Moreover, mahouts and their helpers were physically prevented from taking palm leaves to feed elephants. This incident was widely circulated on social media. Police personnel also wore footwear inside the temple, though the high court had banned it. These show that the police acted arbitrarily and in an immature manner, which could be due to their inexperience or lack of knowledge about the Pooram and its rituals, the devaswom said.

