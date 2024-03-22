ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees offer Pongala at Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple

March 22, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offer Pongala at Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple on Friday.

Thousands of devotees made the annual Pongala offering at the Karikkakom Sree Chamundi temple in the district on Friday.

The ritual offering commenced with the lighting of the main hearth – the ‘Pandara Aduppu’ – at 10.15 a.m. The flame from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was passed to the main hearth under the supervision of temple tantri Puliyannur Illathu Narayanan Anujan Namboodiripad.

At 2.15 p.m., the ceremonial sword of the deity was brought to the ‘Pongala Kalam’ for the ‘Pongala Tharpanam’ ritual.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karikkakom Pongala falls on the seventh day of the annual festival at the temple.

Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor, LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran and the BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the temple. Temple Trust chairman M. Radhakrishnan Nair, trust president T. Madhusoodanan Nair and secretary M. Bhargavan Nair were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US