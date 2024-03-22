GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees offer Pongala at Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple

March 22, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offer Pongala at Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple on Friday.

Devotees offer Pongala at Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple on Friday.

Thousands of devotees made the annual Pongala offering at the Karikkakom Sree Chamundi temple in the district on Friday.

The ritual offering commenced with the lighting of the main hearth – the ‘Pandara Aduppu’ – at 10.15 a.m. The flame from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was passed to the main hearth under the supervision of temple tantri Puliyannur Illathu Narayanan Anujan Namboodiripad.

At 2.15 p.m., the ceremonial sword of the deity was brought to the ‘Pongala Kalam’ for the ‘Pongala Tharpanam’ ritual.

The Karikkakom Pongala falls on the seventh day of the annual festival at the temple.

Kadakampally Surendran MLA, Mayor Arya Rajendran, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor, LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran and the BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the temple. Temple Trust chairman M. Radhakrishnan Nair, trust president T. Madhusoodanan Nair and secretary M. Bhargavan Nair were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.