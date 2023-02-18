Devotees celebrate Sivratri in Kerala with gusto

February 18, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Mahasivaratri was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Kerala on Saturday as a large number of devotees thronged temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva, to take part in special rituals. Long queues of devotees could be seen in front of many famed temples across the State.

As there is no restriction in place as in the previous years due when there was an outbreak of COVID-19, the rush of devotees was comparatively high in many shrines. People observe ‘orikkal’ (fasting), dedicate leaves of ‘Koovalam’ plant, which is considered holy as per tradition, to Lord Shiva, and forgo their sleep and chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantra to mark the festival.

Many ardent devotees, especially women and children, even remain awake throughout the night or spend their whole day in temples. Cultural programmes are also organised in many temples for those who spend their day there as part of the rituals.

The Sreekandeswaram Mahadeva temple here, Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur, and Mahadeva temple in Vaikom were among the major shrines in the State that witnessed heavy rush since early morning.

Devaswom Boards, which manage many major shrines in the State, made elaborate arrangements in Shiva temples to ensure smooth darshan for devotees. Arrangements have been put in place on the banks of Periyar river in Aluva in Ernakulam for ‘Balitharppanam’, a ritual in which people pay obeisance to their ancestors.

Performing the ritual at the midnight of Sivaratri is considered auspicious by devotees. A large number of bali taras (specially erected platforms) have been set up on the banks of the river to perform the ritual and a large number of priests have been deployed to assist devotees.

According to Hindu mythology, Sivaratri is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Shiva saved the universe by drinking kalakoodam, a pot of poison that emerged from the ocean and kept it in his throat.